Officers investigate after 15-year-old shot in the leg Monday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officers responded to Mosaic Life Care shortly before midnight Monday in reference to a person in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department says the victim is a 15-year-old boy. Wilson says officers are not receiving much cooperation and have been unable to positively identify an area where the shooting took place.

No other information was released. The police department continues to investigate the incident.