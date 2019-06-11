Clear

Officers investigate after 15-year-old shot in the leg Monday night

Monday night, officers responded to Mosaic Life Care shortly before midnight in reference to a person in the emergency room who was shot in the leg.

Jun 11, 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officers responded to Mosaic Life Care shortly before midnight Monday in reference to a person in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department says the victim is a 15-year-old boy. Wilson says officers are not receiving much cooperation and have been unable to positively identify an area where the shooting took place.

No other information was released. The police department continues to investigate the incident.

Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon, along with likely rain & storm chances Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a disturbance moves through the area.
