Officers run for Special Olympics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Law enforcement officers in northwest Missouri teamed up on Tuesday for the annual torch run for the Special Olympics.
Officers kicked off the run at the Nodaway County Courthouse in Maryville before passing the torch onto agencies in Savannah and St. Joseph.
More than 2,300 runners from 119 agencies from across the state will take part in the 2019 Torch Run. The runners will cover more than 1,000 miles across Missouri before the Summer Games begin in Springfield on May 31.
