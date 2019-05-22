Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officers run for Special Olympics

More than 2,300 runners from 119 agencies from across the state will take part in the 2019 Torch Run.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 4:04 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Law enforcement officers in northwest Missouri teamed up on Tuesday for the annual torch run for the Special Olympics.

Officers kicked off the run at the Nodaway County Courthouse in Maryville before passing the torch onto agencies in Savannah and St. Joseph.

More than 2,300 runners from 119 agencies from across the state will take part in the 2019 Torch Run. The runners will cover more than 1,000 miles across Missouri before the Summer Games begin in Springfield on May 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Right now, we are right now under a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of Kansas City. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday through Friday and we'll have the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events