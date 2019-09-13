Officers will not face charges in August officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that no charges will be filed in the officer-involved shooting of Roger A. Ricker Jr. The shooting happened on August 6 in the driveway leading to the residence of 1014 Riverview Drive in St. Joseph.

According to the release from the proescutor's office, three law enforcement officers fired at Ricker during the incident. Two officers were from the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and one member of the St. Joseph Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force investigators involved in the shooting were Billy Paul Miller and Erica Tate. The member of the St. Joseph Police Street Crimes Unit involved was Detective Aaron King.

Officers had been trying to apprehend Ricker for several weeks because there were three active felony warrants for his arrest from the Buchanan County Circuit Court. In addition, Ricker was wanted for questioning in reference to a hit-and-run accident on July 4, near 18th and Seneca, which resulted in serious injuries to a 6-year-old child.

The family of that 6-year-old boy spoke to KQ2 in the days following that incident.

On August 5, a member of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department observed Ricker with an "AR-15" type rifle in his possession while conducting surveillance. Thereafter, the officers tasked with the apprehension of Ricker were attempting to conduct the arrest in an area in which members of the public would not be harmed if possible gunfire erupted.

On August 6, officers tracked Ricker to the residence at 1014 Riverview Dr. The investigators had several law enforcement vehicles blocking exits and deployed strike strips outside of the partially open garage where a vehicle Ricker was known to drive was parked. Those measures were put in place due to history where Ricker was known to flee from officers and to carry firearms, the prosecutor's office says.

The last update from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who is leading the investigation into this shooting, was on August 13. Troopers said that the suspect was in critical but stable condition.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney, Ron Holliday, says that if Ricker's condition improves, the state will consider charges against him at that time.