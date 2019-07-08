Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes Full Story

Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes

Emergency officials have confirmed that the substance found in an envelope sent to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray was human ashes.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency officials have confirmed that the substance found in an envelope sent to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray was human ashes.

According to Buchanan County Emergency Manager Bill Brinton, HAZMAT crews confirmed the substance as human ashes. Brinton says the ashes are of a former city employee who wanted their ashes spread near City Hall.

The discovery of the envelope containing the ashes led to emergency officials responding to the scene and closing off part of City Hall.

RELATED STORY: Substance found in envelope addressed to mayor at City Hall

The ashes were found in an envelope that was resealed with scotch tape and was discovered by a city employee around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
More rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Building heat will be the story for the end of the week with quiet weather conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events