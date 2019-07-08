Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency officials have confirmed that the substance found in an envelope sent to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray was human ashes.

According to Buchanan County Emergency Manager Bill Brinton, HAZMAT crews confirmed the substance as human ashes. Brinton says the ashes are of a former city employee who wanted their ashes spread near City Hall.

The discovery of the envelope containing the ashes led to emergency officials responding to the scene and closing off part of City Hall.

The ashes were found in an envelope that was resealed with scotch tape and was discovered by a city employee around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.