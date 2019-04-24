Officials awaiting President's disaster declaration

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri.

"All of our assessments are now complete," Buchanan County Emergency Manager, Bill Brinton said. "And it's just a matter on waiting for the federal government."

The declaration would provide disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for those impacted by flooding.

"The way it works is is if you have a FEMA declaration, they pay 75 percent and then the county pays 15 percent and the state pays 10 percent," Brinton said.

Those funds would come to 13 counties, including Buchanan County.

"There were 57 homes in Buchanan County damaged, in southern Buchanan County. And like 26 of those are major," Brinton said. "So we have seen major damage. Homes that are almost completely destroyed. Just all kinds of different kinds of damage."

In addition to assistance from FEMA, Congress continues to work on disaster relief.

“I think we will get a disaster aide package together," Congressman Sam Graves said. "I think we will be able to work out the differences.”

The aide package would not only help homeowners but farmers, too.

“We have a lot of farmers out there that planned for this but we have a lot of farmers out there too, you know particularly those out there who are just getting started that don’t have the capacity to absorb an entire year um with no income," Graves said.