(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Transportation officials closed roads due to flooding and safety concerns Wednesday.
The following roads are closed as of Wednesday night:
- Buchanan County: U.S. 59, west of Route 45 to Atchison, Kansas, is reduced to one lane due to flooding.
- Highway 2: Closed at the Nebraska City exit in Iowa and exit 99 to Corning is covered in water.
- Most Roadways to the west of I-29 remain closed in Atchison and Holt Counties.
- Rulo and Brownsville: Missouri River Crossings remain closed.
Related Content
- Officials close roads due to flooding and safety concerns
- Riverwalk Trail closed due to flooding
- LATEST: Two more Missouri River crossings close due to flooding
- Flooding closes Stockyards Expressway
- Flooding concerns grow for Rushville
- LATEST: Flooding leads to additional road closings in northwest Missouri
- City declares state of emergency due to Missouri River flooding concerns
- Riverfront plan floats past flood concerns
- US 36 Closed Due to Hog Spill
- Hamilton city officials concerned about water supply
Scroll for more content...