Officials close roads due to flooding and safety concerns

Transportation officials closed roads due to flooding and safety concerns Wednesday.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 9:23 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The following roads are closed as of Wednesday night:

  • Buchanan County: U.S. 59, west of Route 45 to Atchison, Kansas, is reduced to one lane due to flooding.
  • Highway 2: Closed at the Nebraska City exit in Iowa and exit 99 to Corning is covered in water.
  • Most Roadways to the west of I-29 remain closed in Atchison and Holt Counties.
  • Rulo and Brownsville: Missouri River Crossings remain closed.

