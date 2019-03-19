I-29 north of St. Joseph closed because of flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) I-29 has been closed from the U.S. 71 intersection north of St. Joseph (MM57) to the Iowa state line because of flooding from the Missouri River.

MoDOT 2019 NORTHWEST MISSOURI FLOODING

"The decision was made due to water that was going to go over the road further north near Craig, Missouri," said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle. "Water is predicted to go over the road much sooner than we anticipated."

The patrol said water has overtopped levees further north in the Watson and Corning areas.

I-29 was already shut down from Rock Port (MM110) to the Missouri/Iowa border.

MoDOT TRAVELER'S INFORMATION MAP

The Missouri Department of Transportation said anyone wanting to use I-29 northbound should use I-35 and then I-80 into Iowa.