Officials moving closer to reopening Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Iowa Department of Transportation crews work around the clock to repair damages to Interstate 29, which means it's getting closer to reopening in Iowa and Missouri.

"We will open I-29 when Iowa opens I-29," MoDOT area engineer Adam Watson said. "When they're capable of receiving traffic and there's somewhere to go at the end of Missouri I-29, we'll reopen I-29, so as soon as they're ready, we'll open all of I-29."

I-29 in Missouri at Mile Marker 57 has been closed to the Iowa border since March 19th due to flooding and repairs.

According to officials, the Iowa Department of Transportation is hoping to reopen the interstate in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but it continues to be weather permitting.

MoDOT officials also said to keep an eye on the MoDOT's Traveler's Map for more details on I-29 and other road closings in the area.