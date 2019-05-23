Officials offer tips on how to stay safe from overnight tornadoes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday night, a tornado ripped through Missouri's capital city and was impossible to see in the dark of night. This and the fact that many people were likely sleeping at the time, makes the dangers of overnight tornadoes even greater.

In St. Joseph, the severe weather stayed south Wednesday but for the people living in this part of the county, paying attention and having ways to receive warning information overnight are critical in keeping people safe.

Jada McClintick, the city's emergency manager, says that tornadoes that happen overnight can be more dangerous.

“It catches people off guard when it’s at night more often than during the daytime where everybody can see it clearly,” she said.

The EF-3 tornado that hit Jefferson City Wednesday night had peak winds of 160 mph and began at 11:40 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Andy Bailey, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the National Weather Service Kansas City office said the atmosphere was prime for tornado development Wednesday night.

“We had thunderstorms that continued well past sunset," Bailey said. "Conditions were right, very tornadic environment and so you can and we did have quite a bit of tornadoes in Missouri after the sun went down.”

Research conducted by Northern Illinois University shows that around 27 percent of all tornadoes occur after dark.

“Often times people think tornadoes can’t strike overnight because most of our tornadoes do occur during the afternoon and evening hours when it’s light out and you can actually see them," Bailey said. "Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily true that they always occur then.”

If a tornado happens during the day or overnight, officials say you should always stay prepared.

“We’ve already seen it’s been an extraordinary active spring with respect to thunderstorms," Bailey said. "Every indication is that’s going to continue into the summer months.”

And if the active weather continues, here is what you can do to make sure you and your family are staying safe.

"You need to have a way to receive that tornado warning that will wake you up if those warnings are issued in the middle of the night,” Bailey said.

“That’s where those apps on your phone are good, that’s where the weather radio that has a battery backup is essential because that will alert you with a loud sound as well that should be enough to wake you up,” McClintick said.

Weather radios are sold at most hardware stores for around $30.