Officials release report on COVID-19 outbreak in Missouri Veterans Home

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Officials have released a 53-page report detailing an investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at Missouri Veterans Homes which has killed 138 residents including 39 at the home in Cameron since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Tim Noonan on Thursday. “We got overwhelmed but we are going to take that report. We are going to put together a plan, action, and milestone. We are going to publicly and transparently, let everyone know how we are doing, against that plan. We are going to do our best to re-earn the trust/We have to do better and we will.”

The external review found MVC officials had failed to anticipate, identify, and respond to outbreaks in the seven state-run homes.

“We failed to see when those care rates were getting to a point where we were not able to control it and we didn’t have the contingency plans in place that once it got into the homes and Cape’s a good example and it started cross-contaminating Veterans and we couldn’t quarantine them fast enough,” Noonan said.

The Missouri Veterans Commission runs long-term care facilities for veteran residents at seven sites: Cape Girardeau, Cameron, Warrensburg, St. James, St. Louis, Mount Vernon, and Mexico.

An investigation of MVC homes was launched at the beginning of October and included building tours, observation of staff, infection control protocols, and interviews. To carry out the review, Armstrong Teasdale LLP was hired by the state, and Pathway Health was retained as an expert in the area to assist the firm with its investigation.

“As of November 13, 2020, 342 Veterans at the Missouri Veterans Homes have tested positive for COVID-19 and 103 have died as a result,” according to the report.

Since the release of the report, an additional 35 veterans were killed by the virus. Cameron’s Veteran’s home lost 41 percent of its residents to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. According to the report, Cameron has lost more residents to the virus compared to other state-run homes.

Armstrong Teasdale was responsible for linking data from all of the homes back through the pandemic and find out what went wrong and when it happened. They found that MVC Headquarters failed to recognize, plan, and respond to the COVID-19 outbreaks that tore through Missouri veteran's homes.

The report recommends structural changes to the agency, implementation of a new outbreak plan, and better communication at all levels of government.

Failure to Recognize the Outbreak

The complicated structure of the agency posed significant barriers that crippled officials from seeing the outbreak for what it was and exposed cracks in communicating the severity of the problem, according to the report.

There are nine commissioners that oversee the Missouri Veterans Commission. Some of the commissioners are appointed by state lawmakers and some, including Noonan, are appointed by the Governor. But all of the commissioners having varying military service backgrounds and all are unpaid volunteers. The commissioners have the power to appoint a new Executive Director which the group did in July when Col. Grace Link left the office for a VA job at the end of May. Col. Paul Kirchoff took over as the head of the MVC Headquarters.

“MVC and the Commission, big C, reports into us from a governance perspective and then from an operations perspective reports into the Department of Public Safety,” Noonan said in an attempt to explain the complicated structure of the agency.

The Department of Public Safety and the commissioners have little to no oversight over the Executive Director or MVC Headquarter’s staff based on the current agency structure, according to the Armstrong Teasdale report.

“It’s one of the reforms that we are going to drive hard at,” Noonan said. “One of the things that were pointed out was that in this independent commission structure who felt like they had the management, responsibility, authority, and accountability to drive the operations on a day-to-day basis?”

The report also found without a clear hierarchical structure, a lack of oversight meant MVC Headquarters were marooned on an island with no clear access to help, the report said.

MVC Headquarters did provide state officials with reports on COVID-19 cases among residents, Noonan said.

“There is no smoking gun. There is no one individual that is the root cause of what happened. There was a very complex healthcare environment that was overwhelmed by very well-intentioned people doing the best job they could,” Noonan said.

In fact, the report found that MVC Headquarters provided the data at meetings with the “Fusion Cell” the name of Missouri’s cross-agency governmental group including the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Office of Administration, DPS, and the Department of Social Services among others.

The report said Headquarters provided the information but failed to raise its concerns during the meetings.

“While MVC Headquarters attended the Fusion Cell meetings and provided information regarding positive test results among staff and Veterans, they failed to raise concerns to the Fusion Cell about the state of the outbreak in the Homes. When the MVC Headquarters disclosed the number of COVID-19 positive staff and Veterans at a September 10, 2020 meeting, no one from the Fusion Cell asked any questions or requested any follow up on the data that was presented,” according to the report.

Failure to Plan for an Extensive Outbreak

According to the report, MVC Headquarters failed to lead or update its plan as the outbreak evolved.

“While the MVC developed a general pandemic plan in March, there was no evidence that this plan was updated, reviewed, used, or tailored for use during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.

The report also said that because MVC homes did such an excellent job at keeping COVID-19 out of the homes during the first five months of the pandemic, officials were caught flat-footed in August and September.

Failure to Respond to the Outbreak

The lack of planning, resources, and structural issues crippled the ability to respond as the pandemic escalated quickly in the MVC homes. The report identified issues in identifying, isolating and staffing outbreaks inside the homes.

Armstrong Teasdale said one of the significant issues was the use PCR testing as the homes sought to stem outbreaks. While the homes waited for PCR test results over a period of days, the virus continued to spread in the homes.

The state has since supplied the veterans homes with rapid tests to be used to quickly identify and isolate veterans who test positive for the virus.

The frontline workers at MVC homes were doing their jobs according to the report

One of the brighter spots in the report was Armstrong Teasdale’s findings on MVC frontline workers. The report found that MVC Headquarters staff and all of the workers in the homes worked hard to keep the veterans safe and genuinely cared about their well being.

Noonan believes we should not lose sight of the heroes charged with the care of our military heroes and that they are not to blame for the significant loss we all feel.

“In the homes themselves, on the frontlines, people were for the most part doing what was asked of them. They were reporting the data. The breakdown happened at headquarters especially on the communication front and we are going to assess and make sure that we have the right people in the right jobs. I think that’s our role in the commission,” Noonan said.