Officials remind drivers to be cautious through work zones

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The semi accident Wednesday morning is a part of a disturbing new trend in work zone crashes.

Over 15,000 drivers hit both lanes of I-29 every single day making it a potentially hazardous work zone for construction crews like what happened with Wednesday morning's semi-truck accident.

This week, the roadway has been under construction.

Crews repairing the concrete underneath Frederick bridge on I-29 forcing it to go to one lane.

Thankfully, no crews were out working this morning avoiding what could have been an immense tragedy.

Officials say it's something they're always worried about.

"Yes, it is always a concern that we have any time we put workers out on any of our interstates. It's a definite concern with just the sheer volume of traffic you've got out there to deal with," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Troy Slagle said. "You just need to always be aware and focus on what's ahead of you. Slow down and really concentrate when going through a work zone.”

MoDOT reported some sobering statistics regarding work zone crashes.

In 2020 alone, 27 Missourians were killed in a work zone crash and thousands more injured with 3,700 from 2016-2020.

Officials say the best line of defense in an accident is to buckle up.

Last year, MoDOT said 66 percent of vehicle occupant fatalities were not wearing a seat belt.