Officials say Chiefs' training camp attendance may double compared to 2018 attendance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joseph in two weeks for the 2019 Training Camp and officials predict attendance may double in comparison to last year.

"Officials from Missouri Western and affiliated with the Chiefs feel like attendance may double from even last year," said Beth Conway, the Communications Director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This year's camp will mark the 10th year in St. Joseph.

The expected attendance this year comes after the Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship game and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Here are the attendance numbers for the last three years and the first year back in 2010:

2010- 60,000 fans (approximately)

2016- 28,185 fans

2017- 31,245 fans

2018- 33,237 fans

The first day of camp is Saturday, June 27 with camp starting at 3:30 p.m.

