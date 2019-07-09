Clear

Officials say Chiefs' training camp attendance may double compared to 2018 attendance

The Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joseph in two weeks for the 2019 Training Camp and officials predict attendance may double in comparison to last year.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 12:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joseph in two weeks for the 2019 Training Camp and officials predict attendance may double in comparison to last year.

"Officials from Missouri Western and affiliated with the Chiefs feel like attendance may double from even last year," said Beth Conway, the Communications Director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. 

This year's camp will mark the 10th year in St. Joseph. 

The expected attendance this year comes after the Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship game and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the league's Most Valuable Player. 

Here are the attendance numbers for the last three years and the first year back in 2010: 

2010- 60,000 fans (approximately)

2016- 28,185 fans

2017- 31,245 fans

2018- 33,237 fans

The first day of camp is Saturday, June 27 with camp starting at 3:30 p.m. 

For more information on training camp, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Tracking thunderstorm chances to begin the day on Tuesday and we could see a few storms linger throughout the afternoon as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events