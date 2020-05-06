Officials say more than 400 Triumph Foods employees are asymptomatic, one doctor says probably not

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For weeks officials have been talking about the silent, or asymptomatic, spreaders of COVID-19 at a pork processing plant in St. Joseph. But is asymptomatic the right word to describe more than 400 Triumph Foods employees who tested positive for COVID-19 but reported no symptoms at the time?

One doctor said probably not.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at the University of Kansas Health System, said a majority of those workers that tested positive are better described as presymptomatic.

Mass testing at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph identified at least 412 out of 2367 workers, had contracted the coronavirus. Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services has called this group of workers “asymptomatic” because they reported no symptoms prior to or at the time of testing.

Hawkinson said based on research about the virus there are few truly asymptomatic cases, in which a patient tests positive and has zero symptoms.

“It's a very small amount of patients maybe 2% or less are asymptomatic,” Hawkinson said.

However, Hawkinson said there are many cases where people are “pre-symptomatic,” where they have no symptoms at the time they test positive but develop them later or do not realize they have experienced a symptom related to the virus.

“You can spread the virus at least one to two days prior to having any symptoms,” Hawkinson said. “In addition there was a recent publication of the the New England Journal of medicine, that showed you can actually detect virus up to six days before having any symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated list of reported symptoms for the coronavirus includes difficulty breathing, fever, coughing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a loss of taste or smell.

In addition to emerging research, the outbreak’s symptoms overlap with allergy symptoms or the flu.

Debra Bradley, health director for the City of St. Joseph, said that can make it difficult for patients and public health officials.

“You know a runny nose could mean COVID but it could mean allergies so it’s just kind of hard to determine but if you have symptoms we would prefer you air on the side of caution,” Bradley said.

The fact so many people can carrying the coronavirus without being aware of it is the reason why everyone, regardless of where you worke, should take proper precaution to slow the spread, she said.

“It’s not just in the packing plants that people are positive and asymptomatic,” Bradley said. “They are going to be everywhere.”

Hawkinson said that’s why it’s critical for all of us to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by making sure that you act like you do have the virus and protect others.

“That’s one of the reasons why a lot of states or the CDC has recommended that you use a face mask, even if it’s a cloth face mask to really try and help reduce the spread,” he said.