Officials share prep tips ahead of winter storm

Buchanan County Emergency Management along with MoDot offer tips for drivers should they have to venture out during this weekend's storm.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 9:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One week after the first major winter storm of 2019, Northwest Missouri is gearing up for a second round. Officials are taking advantage of the calm before the storm to make sure area residents are aware. 

"We’re really just trying to educate people." Jada McClintick, Buchanan County Emergency Management

McClintick said the time to prepare is before the snowflakes fly.

As road conditions are expected to worsen, many organizations responsible for their upkeep want drivers to take the necessary precautions before the storm hits.

"This storm definitely is one that I would recommend that people have a plan." Tonya Lohman, district maintenance & traffic engineer.

Significant amounts of snow are expected, along with bitterly cold temperatures once the storm leaves.  Emergency officials said if anyone has plans to venture out during the storm there are actions that can be taken to stay safe .

Mcclintick recommends keeping an emergency kit in the car, and pack it up with snacks, bottle(s) of water, and a blanket. McClintick said these items could come in handy.

"It doesn’t have to be perfect," McClintik said, "Just make sure that you have enough stuff in your car to keep you safe for a while."

"If you are stranded, you have a flat tire, you have a spin-out or something happens and you’re stuck in your car, you have blankets you have a flashlight, you have a way to keep warm," Lohman said. 

Emergency management officials say that perhaps the most valuable thing when planning for a potential emergency isn’t a physical item, they said the best resource is time. 

Loman also recommends drivers refrain from using cruise control during a winter storm, as the setting lowers the ability to control the vehicle, other tips from emergency personnel included keeping a safe distance around plow trucks and maintaining patience as they work to clear roadways.  

We are still dealing with cloudy skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the rest of the workweek. We'll have another disturbance push through Wednesday night into Thursday with additional chances of light snow and some freezing rain mixed in. Roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the Thursday morning commute.
