Officials warn teen drivers to wear a seat-belt after fatal Polo wreck

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared a reminder Monday following a tragic weekend crash that took the lives of two teens near Polo.

Less than one week into 2020, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Caldwell County.

According to the crash report, troopers say an 18-year-old man was driving east on Southwest Price Drive about 1.5 miles south of Polo. The car skidded off of a gravel road, struck a ditch and became airborne before flipping twice.

Two 14-year-old boys riding in the car died at the scene. The driver and two others, ages 14 and 20, were treated at area hospitals for moderate to serious injuries.

The crash report also noted that no one in the car was wearing a seat-belt.

MSHP Sergeant Jake Angle said while this is a tough case, it’s also a sad reminder to always wear a seat belt.

“Statistics and research show that your chances of surviving dramatically increase when you are properly restrained in your seatbelt,” Sgt. Angle said.

According to AAA, 1 in 10 U.S. drivers regularly do not use their seat-belts. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association reports that all fatal collisions involving motor vehicles, about 47 percent of those killed were not wearing seat belts.

Additionally, the leading cause of death among teenagers is motor vehicle crashes according to the CDC.

Angle said the bottom line is people should buckle-up.

“We do understand that not every crash is survivable, but like I said if you are properly restrained, those chances of surviving go dramatically up,” Angle said.