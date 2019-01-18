Old School v New School: Sunday's AFC Championship Game features changing of the guard

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— For the second time this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will go up against future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
"He's done so much and he's still doing it to this day," Mahomes said. "He's going to play for more years, so I'm going to strive to do some of the things that he's done."
The Chiefs host New England Sunday at 5:40 in the AFC Championship game.
