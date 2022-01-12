Omicron variant detected in Atchison County wastewater

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) The Omicron variant has been detected in the Atchison County area, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said on Tuesday.

DHSS, which has an ongoing partnership with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the University of Missouri and wastewater plants throughout the state, identified the COVID-19 variant in samples from the week of Jan. 3.

The samples were taken from the wastewater treatment facility in Tarkio. Omicron was found in about 21.8 percent of the wastewater samples while the Delta variant was found in about 78.2 percent.

The first case of the omicron variant in Missouri was reported on Dec. 3, 2021.