Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Omicron variant detected in Atchison County wastewater

The Omicron variant has been detected in the Atchison County area, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said on Tuesday.

Posted: Jan 12, 2022 3:10 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) The Omicron variant has been detected in the Atchison County area, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said on Tuesday.

DHSS, which has an ongoing partnership with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the University of Missouri and wastewater plants throughout the state, identified the COVID-19 variant in samples from the week of Jan. 3.

The samples were taken from the wastewater treatment facility in Tarkio. Omicron was found in about 21.8 percent of the wastewater samples while the Delta variant was found in about 78.2 percent.

The first case of the omicron variant in Missouri was reported on Dec. 3, 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Atchison
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Today will be another well above average day with highs in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Similar conditions will continue on Thursday. Conditions will start to change on Friday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will build into the area with temperatures warming into the 40s. Rain and snow chances will move into the area for the second half of the day Friday. At first a rain/snow mix will arrive, with a change over to snow happening overnight into early Saturday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs back down in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories