Omicron variant identified in wastewater sample from St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that the Omicron variant has been identified in wastewater samples, even right here in Buchanan county.

The health department partnered with various agencies to monitor COVID-19 trends by testing wastewater throughout the state.

The sequencing testing identifies the Omicron variant in two sets of samples.

One on December 8 from the St. Joseph wastewater treatment facility sewershed.

Another sample was gathered on December 7 from a wastewater treatment facility in Jackson county.

The health department adds that this is an indication that the Omicron variant is likely present in these areas.

“As we anticipated, due to the known high transmissibility, the Omicron variant is in Missouri communities,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “Understanding that Omicron is in our state, we need to continue to be vigilant in taking proven measures to protect ourselves from this and the Delta virus that continues to be the dominant variant. Those who haven’t been vaccinated are highly encouraged to do so. If it is time for your booster, it is critically important to get your booster today to maximize your protection. Getting the booster greatly improves your protection from Omicron. These are the same measures we’ve recommended all along and continue to be effective in decreasing your chance of getting sick and being hospitalized.”

The health department continues to recommend that residents follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, frequent handwashing and maintaining physical distance from others.