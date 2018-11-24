Oncoming blizzard sends holiday travelers home early

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) At speedy's convenience store, the race was on to get out of town Saturday

I really need to be home before the snow flies tonight" Ruth Lavin, traveling from Overland Park, KS to Lincoln NE, said.

"We got some storms comin' so I'm gonna head back up to falls city before it gets too bad." Gary Buchanan, traveling from St. Joseph to Falls City, NE, said.

Several passer-byes were on the way home from holiday travel.

"We're coming from Lincoln, NE and headed to Carlyle, IL," George Booth, traveler, said.

"I'm coming from Omaha, Nebraska and I'm going back to Springfield, Mo" Matt Thompson, traveler, said.

"I'm headed to Lincoln, Nebraska," Allee Barton, traveler, said. "I go to school there and I'm headed from Columbia, MO. I was visiting for Thanksgiving."

Many of them cutting their trips short so they can get back home before a blizzard hits.

"My neighbor texted me last night and said make sure you leave early, we're expecting a big storm," Lavin said.

My parents are telling me to leave Saturday, not Sunday cause that's when the storm's expected to hit." Thompson said.

With several inches of snow blowing in and whiteout conditions in the forecast, the storm has left its impression on travelers.

"I heard here in St. Joe 8 to 10 inches [of snow] maybe," Barton said.

"I don't know the total estimates, but I just know it's gonna be pretty bad," Thompson said.

"You don't know what you're gonna get on the road," Buchanan said. "It could be very dangerous."

Now, travelers are making sure to be off the road before the blizzard moves in, but not before sharing some advice for fellow drivers.

"Be totally safe, be cautious, and just try and take precautionary measures," Thompson said.

"Don't drive through a blizzard," Barton said.

"If it hits you, be prepared to stop and be safe," Booth said.