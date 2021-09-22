One Buchanan County resident wins third "MO VIP" drawing

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Buchanan County resident was announced as a winner of Missouri's third vaccine incentive program drawing.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the state's third "MO VIP" drawing. One of the $10,000 cash prize winners was from Buchanan County.

According to MO DHSS, at the time of the September 10th drawing, 607,671 "MO VIP" entries were received.

State and Federal data show that 64% of Missouri's eligible population have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The next "MO VIP" drawing will be on Friday, September 24th, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A full list of "MO VIP" winners can be found here.