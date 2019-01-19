One Injured after crash near Faucett

(FAUCETT, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that shut down traffic at the intersection of state routes 371 and 116 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on route 116 when it failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a dark-colored Toyota Corolla traveling southbound.
A person in the Toyota Corolla sustained moderate injuries as a result of the accident. No one in the other vehicle was injured.
