One Injured after crash near Faucett

(FAUCETT, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that shut down traffic at the intersection of state routes 371 and 116 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on route 116 when it failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a dark-colored Toyota Corolla traveling southbound.

A person in the Toyota Corolla sustained moderate injuries as a result of the accident. No one in the other vehicle was injured.