One Injured after crash near Faucett

One person was injured after a car crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(FAUCETT, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that shut down traffic at the intersection of state routes 371 and 116 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on route 116 when it failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a dark-colored Toyota Corolla traveling southbound.

A person in the Toyota Corolla sustained moderate injuries as a result of the accident. No one in the other vehicle was injured.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings has been discontinued for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area this Saturday morning as the snow has moved out. Roads are slick and snow covered so take it slow if you have any travel plans. Very cold air is now moving in behind the system.
