One Last Gift: St. Joseph couple heads to AFC Championship game with a gift from grandmother

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Wilson's are die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans and they will see the AFC Championship game in person thanks to one final gift.

"One reason the Chiefs are so special to me is because of her," Chiefs fan Payne Wilson said. "She was a huge Chiefs fan, too."

Payne Wilson's grandmother, Betty, passed away in January 2018, but she left him some inheritance, which he and his wife, Jessica, used to head to the AFC Championship game.

"I think this just might be their year, might just be superstitious, but the fact that it is our grandma and she was a huge Chiefs fan and quite frankly they have a guardian angel on their back," Jessica said.

Being in Arrowhead Sunday will be special for Payne because going to games was a special bond between him and his "Nanny".

"I love Arrowhead," Payne said. "It's one of my favorite places to be and just because I have so many memories with her there, it makes it all the more special."