Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One Last Gift: St. Joseph couple heads to AFC Championship game with a gift from grandmother

The Wilson's are die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans and they will see the AFC Championship game in person thanks to one final gift.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Wilson's are die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans and they will see the AFC Championship game in person thanks to one final gift.

"One reason the Chiefs are so special to me is because of her," Chiefs fan Payne Wilson said. "She was a huge Chiefs fan, too."

Payne Wilson's grandmother, Betty, passed away in January 2018, but she left him some inheritance, which he and his wife, Jessica, used to head to the AFC Championship game. 

"I think this just might be their year, might just be superstitious, but the fact that it is our grandma and she was a huge Chiefs fan and quite frankly they have a guardian angel on their back," Jessica said.

Being in Arrowhead Sunday will be special for Payne because going to games was a special bond between him and his "Nanny". 

"I love Arrowhead," Payne said. "It's one of my favorite places to be and just because I have so many memories with her there, it makes it all the more special."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -5°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings has been discontinued for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area this Saturday morning as the snow has moved out. Roads are slick and snow covered so take it slow if you have any travel plans. Very cold air is now moving in behind the system.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events