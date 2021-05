(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One suspect with felony warrants was arrested late Thursday night following a 2 hour standoff with police.

Authorities attempted to apprehend the suspect at a home in the 2000 block of N. 42nd St., when the suspect refused to cooperate a standoff ensued.

Police said the suspect was not alone in the home, other occupants inside were able to safely escape.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody shortly before 11p.m.