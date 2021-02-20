Clear
One arrested and charged in connection to Starcher case

The arrest and charges come nearly a year to the day the body of 21-year-old Ariel Strarcher was found west of Faucett.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 11:09 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One year after a young mother's body was discovered just south of town, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department announced an arrest in the case.

The body of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher was found in a duffel bag along Vincent Road West of Faucett just over a year ago.

Authorities have arrested and charged, 22-year-old Taylor Stoughton with 2nd-degree murder, they've also listed 29-year-old Marcus Brooks as a person of interest.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said getting the arrest was not an easy process, but it had to be done given the gruesome nature of the crime.

"The investigators have never quit working on this case," He said.  "They have been pouring through all kinds of information and contacting people and following up."

Starcher's family did not respond to a request for comment, Stoughton is being held without bail. 

