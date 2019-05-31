Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One dead after car crash stemming from I-35 chase, shootout with troopers

One person is dead following a car crash stemming from a chase and shootout with state troopers on Interstate 35 near Cameron, Mo. Friday morning.

Posted: May 31, 2019 9:19 AM
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:45 AM

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.)—One person is dead following a car crash stemming from a chase and shootout with state troopers on Interstate 35 near Cameron, Mo. Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident started with two vehicles shooting at each other before authorities were able to intervene. 

The Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened along the interstate. 

According to MSHP spokesperson, around 7 a.m. Friday, an individual in a red car was firing shots at another vehicle along the interstate near mile marker 48.  

Officials said more shots were fired around the 52-mile marker. 

State troopers pursued a male suspect and around the 63-mile marker, the suspect shot at troopers with the troopers returning fire. 

Officials said the suspect lost control of his car and crashed. 

Authorities recovered the male suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It is unknown at this time what is the cause of death. 

There is no information yet as to what led to the confrontation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
It's looking to be a nice and dry end to the work week with mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events