One dead after car crash stemming from I-35 chase, shootout with troopers

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.)—One person is dead following a car crash stemming from a chase and shootout with state troopers on Interstate 35 near Cameron, Mo. Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident started with two vehicles shooting at each other before authorities were able to intervene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened along the interstate.

According to MSHP spokesperson, around 7 a.m. Friday, an individual in a red car was firing shots at another vehicle along the interstate near mile marker 48.

Officials said more shots were fired around the 52-mile marker.

State troopers pursued a male suspect and around the 63-mile marker, the suspect shot at troopers with the troopers returning fire.

Officials said the suspect lost control of his car and crashed.

Authorities recovered the male suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time what is the cause of death.

There is no information yet as to what led to the confrontation.