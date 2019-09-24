Clear
One dead after car strikes tree on Lovers Lane

Police responded to the scene around 11:30 Monday night.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 1:59 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is dead and another taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree near the intersection of 6th Ave. & Lovers Ln. Monday evening. 

St. Joseph Police, Fire, and EMS personnel responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Monday. A female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital described by the police as non-life-threatening

Police would not confirm if speed drug or alcohol played a factor in this crash. 

Both Lovers Lane and 6th Ave. were closed to traffic as authorities investigated what led up to the crash. 

Stay with KQ2 News for more updates on this.

We'll have another decent day on Tuesday with a few clouds and highs in the lower 80s as our winds pick up a bit from the south.
