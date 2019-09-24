One dead after car strikes tree on Lovers Lane

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is dead and another taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree near the intersection of 6th Ave. & Lovers Ln. Monday evening.

St. Joseph Police, Fire, and EMS personnel responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Monday. A female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital described by the police as non-life-threatening.

Police would not confirm if speed drug or alcohol played a factor in this crash.

Both Lovers Lane and 6th Ave. were closed to traffic as authorities investigated what led up to the crash.

