One dead after head on collision on I-29

(FAUCETT, Mo.) One person was killed following a head on collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 overnight Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Kim R. Pawling of Kansas City, Mo was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate as a semi heading northbound approached. The collision occured when both vehicles attempted unsucessfully to avoid collision by swerving into the passing lane.

Pawling's vehicle came to rest in the median, while the semi truck crossed the median and came to rest in the southbound passing lane of I-29.

Pawling was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate was shut down in both directions as crews worked the accident site.