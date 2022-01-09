Clear
One dead after head on collision on I-29

The victim was identified as 53 year old Kim R. Pawling of Kansas City, Mo. The Missouri State highway Patrol says Pawling was driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Posted: Jan 9, 2022 1:01 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(FAUCETT, Mo.) One person was killed following a head on collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 overnight Sunday morning. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Kim R. Pawling of Kansas City, Mo was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate as a semi heading northbound approached. The collision occured when both vehicles attempted unsucessfully to avoid collision by swerving into the passing lane.

Pawling's vehicle came to rest in the median, while the semi truck crossed the median and came to rest in the southbound passing lane of I-29.

Pawling was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The interstate was shut down in both directions as crews worked the accident site. 

Today we saw gray skies, fog, and drizzle with much warmer temperatures compared to the past few days. A cold front will make its way through the area overnight tonight bringing down temperatures overnight tonight as well as Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens under gradually clearing skies with gusty winds. Due to the cold front moving through, temperatures will cool down a bit on Sunday with highs struggling to make it into the 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.
