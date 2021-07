A motorcyclist is dead after an accident Sunday afternoon on the 300 block of South Belt Highway.

Police say a white male in his 30s was speeding on his motorcycle when he likely didn't see a vehicle pulling out onto the Belt. The motorcyclist swerved to avoid the vehicle, losing control and being ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver died on the scene. No name has been released but his family has been notified.

No passengers of the other vehicle were injured.