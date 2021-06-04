Clear
One dead after trench fills with water

Community members are mourning the loss of a local private pool contractor after his death Wednesday at Moila Country Club.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 3:06 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

According to staff, Winfred “Winnie” Wells, 60, was working on a water valve in a hand-dug trench near the pool area.

Another worker with Wells briefly left the area to get some tools to help.

Somehow the valve broke causing the trench to fill up with water.

Wells was unable to get himself out of the trench.

Staff said Wells did contract work with Moila for nearly 20 years and was assisting in getting the pool open this season.

“Winnie was a good man,” Moila Country Club Operations Manager Jay Flynn said. “He was a tremendous asset to us here. He, for many years, opened up the pool and closed it for us. He would do anything for you and he was one of those types of individuals. He will dearly be missed.”

