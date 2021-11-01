One dead, another critically injured after motorcycle accident on I-229

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is dead and another critically injured following a motorcycle accident on I-229 double-decker bridge Saturday night.

The accident occurred when the driver of the motorcycle, traveling southbound, lost control.

Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

They were both taken to the hospital where the driver later died from his injuries.

The passenger remains in critical condition.

Neither of their identities have yet been released.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.