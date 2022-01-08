One dead following fire at apartment complex

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died in a fire at the Brittany Village Apartment Complex Friday afternoon.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the scene around 4 p.m. following a call of someone trapped in the building. Upon arrival, they found light smoke from one apartment.

A body was discovered inside one of the units. The identity of the victim was not made available pending an investigation into the death, the department confirmed an autopsy is being performed.

The fire department believes a malfunctioning furnace may have started the fire, the official cause remains under investigation.