Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One dead following fire at apartment complex

The St. Joseph Fire Department confirmed the fatality to KQ2 late Saturday morning. An investigation is currently underway.

Posted: Jan 8, 2022 12:24 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2022 1:18 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died in a fire at the Brittany Village Apartment Complex Friday afternoon. 

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the scene around 4 p.m. following a call of someone trapped in the building. Upon arrival, they found light smoke from one apartment. 

A body was discovered inside one of the units.  The identity of the victim was not made available pending an investigation into the death, the department confirmed an autopsy is being performed.

The fire department believes a malfunctioning furnace may have started the fire, the official cause remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Atchison
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Today that warming trend will follow us into the afternoon with highs making it into the 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will still be a bit breezy at times so the wind chill will likely still be in the single digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. A bit of drizzle can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but the best chances look to be south of about I-70. Clouds will increase through the day Saturday. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories