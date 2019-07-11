(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one dead in midtown St. Joseph Thursday afternoon.
According to SJPD officials, a young white-male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The stabbing occurred in the area of S. 23rd and Olive St.
There is no suspect at this time
The investigation is on going.
Stay with KQ2 as updates become more available.
Related Content
- One dead in stabbing in midtown St. Joseph
- Fire destroys house in midtown St. Joseph
- Crews battle fire in midtown St. Joseph
- Weekend Midtown Shooting Update
- Midtown fire destroys garage
- SJFD battles midtown blaze
- Updated: Man shot in midtown
- Junteenth celebration held in midtown
- New women's shelter in midtown
- Man arrested after police respond to shots fired in midtown St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...