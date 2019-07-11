Clear
One dead in stabbing in midtown St. Joseph

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one dead in midtown St. Joseph Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 7:56 PM

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one dead in midtown St. Joseph Thursday afternoon.

According to SJPD officials, a young white-male was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The stabbing occurred in the area of S. 23rd and Olive St.

There is no suspect at this time

The investigation is on going.

The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
