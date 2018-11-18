Clear

One dead, two injured in crash in northern Nodaway county

A two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured two others in northern Nodaway county Saturday night.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 11:50 AM

(HOPKINS, Mo.) A two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured two others in northern Nodaway county Saturday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred on M-148 south of Hopkins just after 9 p.m. Two vehicles were travelling on M-148 when one vehicle, a 2005 Kia Sorrento, was driving northbound and lost control on a snow-covered roadway and went off the side of the road. The driver of that vehicle then over corrected and crossed back over the road and struck another vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, head on. Both vehicles then went off the side of the road.

Sharon Snuffer, aged 34, was an occupant in the Kia Sorrento and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m. The driver of that car also sustained moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was a teenager and sustained moderate injuries as well.

There were two children in the Kia Sorrento during the crash but neither of them sustained injuries thanks to child safety seats.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Hopkins Fire and Rescue, and the Maryville Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
After last night's snow, we will see a very nice stretch of weather over the next several days. For today, expect sunny skies but it will be cold though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with feels like temperatures in the upper 20s. Dress warm if outside!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events