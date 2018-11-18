One dead, two injured in crash in northern Nodaway county

(HOPKINS, Mo.) A two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured two others in northern Nodaway county Saturday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred on M-148 south of Hopkins just after 9 p.m. Two vehicles were travelling on M-148 when one vehicle, a 2005 Kia Sorrento, was driving northbound and lost control on a snow-covered roadway and went off the side of the road. The driver of that vehicle then over corrected and crossed back over the road and struck another vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, head on. Both vehicles then went off the side of the road.

Sharon Snuffer, aged 34, was an occupant in the Kia Sorrento and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m. The driver of that car also sustained moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was a teenager and sustained moderate injuries as well.

There were two children in the Kia Sorrento during the crash but neither of them sustained injuries thanks to child safety seats.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Hopkins Fire and Rescue, and the Maryville Fire Department all assisted at the scene.