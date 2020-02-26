One dead, two seriously injured in crash near Fairfax

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) A 28-year-old man was killed Monday night in a car crash near Fairfax.

The head-on accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on U.S. 59, three miles north of Fairfax.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jeremy Legg of Anchorage, AK, was driving south on U.S. 59 when he drove into the path of Glenn Rolf of Tarkio, 65, driving northbound. Legg's car hit Rolf head-on.

Legg was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Rolf and 64-year-old passenger Barbara Rolf were taken to Fairfax Community Hospital with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.