One displaced after fire on S.12th Street.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire was caused by an unattended space heater.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 8:05 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is without a home after a fire Thursday morning at a home in the 2600 block of S 12th St.

Fire crews responded to the scene near Lifeline Foods just after 8 a.m. They said the fire started in the bedroom of the home where a space heater was left running. They believe the space heater may have lit combustible items that were nearby.

Fire crews also said they discovered the space heater was plugged into an electrical outlet. 

"it's just sad that it takes something like this to remind people of the dangers," Rob Blizzard Fire Inspector said. 

The person who lived in the home was not there at the time of the fire. 

