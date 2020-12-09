Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One person killed in two-vehicle accident on I-29

Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person was killed in an accident on Southbound I-29 near 169 Wednesday morning.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 8:09 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 8:25 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Southbound I-29 was closed for several hours after an accident near 169. 

The accident happened at approx 4 a.m. Wednesday at the 44.6 mile marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a person was pushing their vehicle that had broken down on I-29 when another vehicle struck their car. 

The driver of the second vehicle was killed in the accident. The person pushing their car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Stay with KQ2 for further updates. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories