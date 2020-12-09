One person killed in two-vehicle accident on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Southbound I-29 was closed for several hours after an accident near 169.

The accident happened at approx 4 a.m. Wednesday at the 44.6 mile marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a person was pushing their vehicle that had broken down on I-29 when another vehicle struck their car.

The driver of the second vehicle was killed in the accident. The person pushing their car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

