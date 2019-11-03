Clear

One hospitalized after wreck on Lovers Ln.

Authorities responded to the scene around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 8:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was hospitalized after colliding with a parked vehicle on Sunday afternoon. 

St. Joseph Police responded to the 1900 block of Lovers Ln. around 1:30 p.m. to find a black Chevrolet Corvette and a white Ford pickup truck with heavy front end damage. 

SJPD said the Corvette was heading northbound on Lovers Ln. when the driver lost control and collided with the white pickup truck that was parked along the side of the road.

The driver of the Corvette was transported to Mosaic with moderate injuries. 

"Whenever you're in a residential area like that has a winding path you really need to slow down take your time," Keith Dudley, SJPD said. "Don't drive too fast so that you can't negotiate the curves."

SJPD said the driver of the Corvette was the only person involved in the crash and will face a citation, no else was hurt. 

Keeping an eye on a few disturbances next week but will keep the forecast dry & quiet for much of the week. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the first half of the week before we cool down once again into the upper 30s and 40s by late week as a strong cold front pushes through Wednesday into Thursday.
