One hospitalized after wreck on Lovers Ln.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was hospitalized after colliding with a parked vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

St. Joseph Police responded to the 1900 block of Lovers Ln. around 1:30 p.m. to find a black Chevrolet Corvette and a white Ford pickup truck with heavy front end damage.

SJPD said the Corvette was heading northbound on Lovers Ln. when the driver lost control and collided with the white pickup truck that was parked along the side of the road.

The driver of the Corvette was transported to Mosaic with moderate injuries.

"Whenever you're in a residential area like that has a winding path you really need to slow down take your time," Keith Dudley, SJPD said. "Don't drive too fast so that you can't negotiate the curves."

SJPD said the driver of the Corvette was the only person involved in the crash and will face a citation, no else was hurt.