One in custody after late night standoff

The 3000 block of Felix Street was closed to traffic late Tuesday night as St. Joseph Police worked a standoff

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:55 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 3:43 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH)  One man is in custody following a standoff late Tuesday night.

St. Joseph police responded to the 3000 block of Felix Street around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say a man had entered a residence and refused to leave. The suspect advised that he had a gun inside and everyone needed to get out.

A standoff then ensued with police and a SWAT team that was called to the scene.

After around an hour and a half, the man was brought outside and taken into custody without incident. 

