One in custody after late night standoff

(ST. JOSEPH) One man is in custody following a standoff late Tuesday night.
St. Joseph police responded to the 3000 block of Felix Street around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police say a man had entered a residence and refused to leave. The suspect advised that he had a gun inside and everyone needed to get out.
A standoff then ensued with police and a SWAT team that was called to the scene.
After around an hour and a half, the man was brought outside and taken into custody without incident.
