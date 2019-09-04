One in custody after southside drug bust

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is in custody following a drug bust on the southside of St. Joseph.

Deputies with Buchanan County Sheriff's office searched a house near the intersection of Lake and Kansas avenues Wednesday afternoon. The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the St. Joseph Police Department Street Team worked together on the investigation.

According to authorities, officers found approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, more than $26,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Captain Shawn Collie, commander of the Strike Force, said he was proud to be part of a team doing such good work.

"Anytime we can target and go after the people bringing or selling a substance within our community that's taking one of those people off the streets," Capt. Collie said.

Authorities did not release the name of the person in custody but described them as a male in his 50s.