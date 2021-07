(BOLCKOW, Mo.) One person is in custody following a standoff in Bolckow, Missouri late Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say a man assaulted a couple in their home, holding them against their will before returning to his home at the corner of Fifth and Richardson Street. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home.

After attempting to get the suspect to come out of his home willingly, authorities went inside to retrieve him.

The couple was not injured in the incident.