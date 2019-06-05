One in hospital following accident on Pony Express Bridge

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) One person was sent to the hospital following a traffic accident involving a semi-truck on the Pony Express Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4 o'clock in the eastbound lanes of Highway 36.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol said traffic was stopped on the bridge when the semi rear-ended a black passenger car, which then caused that vehicle to rear-end a third car.

Troopers said the driver of the middle vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Traffic on Highway 36 eastbound was down to one lane while officers worked the scene.