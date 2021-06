(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) A man from Bethany, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Christian Crossley was driving westbound on U.S. 36, a mile west of Stewartsville, when he went off the south shoulder, impacted the ground, and came to a rest in the median.

He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.