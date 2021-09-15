Clear
One injured in motorcycle accident

A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a motorcycle accident on the 1800 block of Savannah Avenue.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 6:58 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a car and a motorcycle were driving southbound on Savannah Avenue when the motorcycle attempted to pass the car and caused a collision.

The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene and left an injured passenger behind with moderate injuries.

"The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene, the passenger was injured and remained on scene. And the driver of the Camry put the passenger from the motorcycle in the back of her vehicle to take her to the hospital to get her medical attention, but she wasn't able to because her car was disabled," said Sergeant Chris Cotter, with the St. Joseph Police Department.

Police add that there is no indication as to why the drive of the motorcycle fled the scene. 

Seasonal temperatures will continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
