One killed, four injured in Atchison Co. crash

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Atchison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Jovannah Ross, of Omaha, was driving northbound on Interstate 29, three miles south of Rock Port, when she began to slide, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes. Ross' passenger side of the vehicle then struck 34-year-old Emily Ptacnik, of Omaha.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Ptacnik and three juvenile passengers were all taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. All four were wearing a seat belt.