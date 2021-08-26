One killed, two injured in Andrew County crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A Shelbyville, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 in Andrew County, just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 57-year-old Michael Peterson, of Shelbyville, Missouri, was driving northbound on U.S. 169, two miles south of Rochester, and 63-year-old Jean Smith, of St. Joseph, was entering U.S. 169 from a private driveway. Peterson attempted to avoid hitting Smith when the front of Smith's vehicle hit the passenger side of Peterson's. Peterson's vehicle then crossed the center line, started to skid and overturned. Peterson was ejected from the vehicle. His vehicle continued off the roadway coming to a rest on its wheels.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants in Peterson's vehicle, 37-year-old Montgomery Hightshoe, of Paris, Missouri and 56-year-old Gary Mayhall, of Shelby, Nebraska, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate and serious injuries, respectively.

No one in Peterson's vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Smith was not injured.