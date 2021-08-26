Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One killed, two injured in Andrew County crash

A Shelbyville, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 in Andrew County, just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 8:13 PM

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A Shelbyville, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 in Andrew County, just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 57-year-old Michael Peterson, of Shelbyville, Missouri, was driving northbound on U.S. 169, two miles south of Rochester, and 63-year-old Jean Smith, of St. Joseph, was entering U.S. 169 from a private driveway. Peterson attempted to avoid hitting Smith when the front of Smith's vehicle hit the passenger side of Peterson's. Peterson's vehicle then crossed the center line, started to skid and overturned. Peterson was ejected from the vehicle. His vehicle continued off the roadway coming to a rest on its wheels.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants in Peterson's vehicle, 37-year-old Montgomery Hightshoe, of Paris, Missouri and 56-year-old Gary Mayhall, of Shelby, Nebraska, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate and serious injuries, respectively.

No one in Peterson's vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Smith was not injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Our heat advisory goes through 8 PM today. Heat and humidity will continue on Friday with heat indices making a run for the triple digits again. Rain chances will start to return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories