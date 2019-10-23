Clear
One lane of Highway 59 open to traffic

The roadway had been closed due to flooding since September.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 4:01 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County U.S. Route 59 is now open from Rushville to Atchison, KS, including the Amelia Earhart Bridge.

Due to water remaining over one lane of U.S. Route 59, traffic will be narrowed to one lane and directed through the area with temporary traffic signals.

The roadway had been closed due to flooding since Sept. 24, 2019.

A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
