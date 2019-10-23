One lane of Highway 59 open to traffic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County U.S. Route 59 is now open from Rushville to Atchison, KS, including the Amelia Earhart Bridge.
Due to water remaining over one lane of U.S. Route 59, traffic will be narrowed to one lane and directed through the area with temporary traffic signals.
The roadway had been closed due to flooding since Sept. 24, 2019.
