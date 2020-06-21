Clear

One man dead following motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon

A 64-year-old St. Joseph man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Andrew County.

Posted: Jun 21, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H, said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Andrew County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to the scene of the crash on U.S. 169 about two miles south of Union Star around 4:30 p.m.

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to Mosaic Life Care where he died.

He was later identified as Mark Stickler, 64, of St. Joseph.

Troopers said two cars were stopped heading North on U.S. 169 waiting for traffic to turn left onto a county road. They were rear-ended by a third car. One of the cars pushed by the momentum of the crash crossed the center line and hit Stickler driving his motorcycle south.

Stickler was thrown from his bike and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In Northwest Missouri, at least 14 people have been killed in crashes on state roads or highways this year, according to MSHP records.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Strong to severe storms are possible overnight Sunday into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories