One man dead following motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H, said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Andrew County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to the scene of the crash on U.S. 169 about two miles south of Union Star around 4:30 p.m.

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to Mosaic Life Care where he died.

He was later identified as Mark Stickler, 64, of St. Joseph.

Troopers said two cars were stopped heading North on U.S. 169 waiting for traffic to turn left onto a county road. They were rear-ended by a third car. One of the cars pushed by the momentum of the crash crossed the center line and hit Stickler driving his motorcycle south.

Stickler was thrown from his bike and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In Northwest Missouri, at least 14 people have been killed in crashes on state roads or highways this year, according to MSHP records.