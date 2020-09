(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) One person was seriously injured in a crash just after midnight Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 29-year-old Sean Williamson, of Kansas City, was driving northbound on Interstate 29, three miles north of Agency, when his vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a cable barrier and overturned.

Williamson was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.