(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A man from Lathrop, Missouri was killed following a crash in Clinton County on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Robert Downs, of Lathrop, was driving a Polaris Ranger westbound on Route V, three miles south of Lathrop, when he fell out of the vehicle.

Downs was taken to Liberty Hospital where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt.