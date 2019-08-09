One month remains to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding people that the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is fast approaching.

Residents have until September 9 to apply for assistance for severe storms and flooding that happened between April 29 and July 5.

Disaster assistance is available from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The business administration is the federal government's primary source of funding for the rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.

There are four ways to register:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

• By phone at the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362), voice/vp/711 or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• At one of FEMA’s disaster recovery center locations. The centers are equipped with video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices. You can ask for an in-person American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter if needed.

• With the help of FEMA disaster survivor assistance teams working in your community. Be sure to ask for their FEMA identification.

Individuals and households that sustained damage in 26 Missouri counties are eligible to register. Those counties are: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, St. Charles and Saline.

SBA helps homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

Individuals have until September 9 to return SBA low-interest disaster loan applications for physical property damage. The filing deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is April 9, 2020.

Apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan:

• Online using SBA’s secure website for secure website for disaster loan applications

• By calling SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email SBA Disaster Customer Service. If you are deaf or hard-of-hearing, call text relay at 800-877-8339

• Face-to-face at any disaster recovery center.